Police arrest 1,411 more quarantine law violators

The police have arrested 1,411 more individuals on Tuesday (June 15) for failing to adhere to health protocols and quarantine regulations while in public, DIG Ajith Rohana said in a statement.

This is the highest number of arrests made within a single day pertaining to quarantine law violations since March last year, according to the police spokesman.

Among the recent arrests, 146 were made by Matale Police, 158 by Kuliyapitiya Police and 127 others by Kandy Police.

Thereby, the police have apprehended nearly 35,360 people so far for flouting quarantine regulations since last October. The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing its contents regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

The arrestees will be issued notices by the court in due course, the police spokesman said stressing that their presence at the court is compulsory as they have signed a bail bond. In the event of failure to attend court proceedings, warrants will be issued against them, he said further.

Speaking further, the police spokesman said 6,066 individuals were subjected to inspections at 14 entry and exit points of the Western Province and 74 of them have been admonished for attempting to cross the provincial border violating the current travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, four suspects have been taken into custody during a special drone operation carried out in the area of Negombo on Tuesday.