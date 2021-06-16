1,411 quarantine law violators arrested on Tuesday, highest so far

The police have arrested 1,411 more individuals on Tuesday (June 15) for failing to adhere to health protocols and quarantine regulations while in public, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana says.

They have been taken into custody for failing to wear face masks in public, not maintaining social distancing, and flouting quarantine regulations.

The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing the law regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

Thereby, the police have made nearly 35,360 arrests so far with regard to violation of quarantine laws since last October.

Nearly 34,000 complaints have been filed in respective magistrate courts and the suspects’ presence in the court is compulsory. If a quarantine law flouter fails to appear before the court, they will be issued arrest warrants, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Further, 6,066 individuals and 3,049 vehicles have been checked at the 14 entry and exit points of the Western Province. The DIG said that 74 persons have been sent back when they were found attempting to cross provincial boundaries.