Finance Ministry approves online sale of liquor

June 16, 2021   02:10 pm

The Ministry of Finance has reportedly approved for the public to purchase liquor through an online procedure, Commissioner of Excise Kapila Kumarasinghe stated.

However, this decision will only be implemented with the approval of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

There had been a number of requests to the Department of Excise regarding the possibility of purchasing liquor online through supermarkets.

Accordingly, the Excise Department made recommendations and observations regarding the relevant requests to the Finance Ministry, Media Spokesman of the Excise Department Kapila Kumarasinghe said.

