SJB to move no-confidence motion against Gammanpila

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has decided to move a motion of no confidence against Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila, with regard to the recent increase in fuel prices.

SJB members signed the 10-point no-confidence motion at the Opposition Leader’s Office in Colombo today (16).

The opposition party said it will move the motion against the Minister of Energy on the basis of a number of factors including arbitrarily increasing fuel prices.

The motion also cites the recent statement issued by the General Secretary of the ruling party, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) regarding the fuel price hike.

It claims that the Energy Minister had proceeded with increasing the fuel prices without the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers and thereby violating a pledge under the constitution.

SJB parliamentarians including Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa have signed the motion of no confidence today while it is expected to be handed over to the Speaker of parliament within the next couple of days.