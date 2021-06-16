Daily coronavirus case count moves to 2,419

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 788 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,419.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 230,675.

As many as 194,145 recoveries and 2,315 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 34,215 active cases are currently under medical care.