Police launch probes into theft of Sinopharm doses

Investigations have been launched into the theft of 30 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, says the police spokesman.

According to DIG Ajith Rohana, Sinopharm doses to the tune of Rs. 90,000 stolen by a driver and a minor staffer attached to the Habaraduwa MOH Office.

Subsequently, the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) of Habaraduwa has reported the incident to the Habaraduwa Police on Wednesday (June 16).

Acting on the information received, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Galle has directed the Divisional Crimes Detective Bureau to probe the incident.