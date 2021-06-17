Minor tremor felt near Victoria Dam

A minor quake has been felt in Kumarigama area near the Victoria Dam on Wednesday evening (June 16).

According to the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB), the tremor was measured 1.94 on the Richter Scale.

Speaking in this regard, GSMB Chairman Anura Walpola said the public should not have any undue fears as there is no threat from this minor tremor.

The area where the incident was reported is located on a dolomite deposit, he explained, hinting that the tremor could very well be the result of water accumulating in air holes in the dolomite deposit. “However, we are looking into the matter further,” GSMB chairman noted.