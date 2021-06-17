combank flash banner
Minor tremor felt near Victoria Dam

Minor tremor felt near Victoria Dam

June 17, 2021   09:10 am

A minor quake has been felt in Kumarigama area near the Victoria Dam on Wednesday evening (June 16).

According to the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB), the tremor was measured 1.94 on the Richter Scale.

Speaking in this regard, GSMB Chairman Anura Walpola said the public should not have any undue fears as there is no threat from this minor tremor.

The area where the incident was reported is located on a dolomite deposit, he explained, hinting that the tremor could very well be the result of water accumulating in air holes in the dolomite deposit. “However, we are looking into the matter further,” GSMB chairman noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories