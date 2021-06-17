Record high of 1,561 quarantine law violators arrested on Wednesday

The police have arrested 1,561 more individuals on Wednesday (June 16) for failing to adhere to health protocols and quarantine regulations while in public, DIG Ajith Rohana said in a statement.

This is the highest number of arrests made within a single day pertaining to quarantine law violations since March last year, according to the police spokesman.

Among the recent arrests, 228 were made in the area of Kuliyapitiya, 165 in Kandy and 137 in Matale.

Thereby, the police have apprehended more than 36,000 people so far for flouting quarantine regulations. The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing its contents regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

In the meantime, 105 individuals who attempted to cross provincial borders in violation of the current travel restrictions have been identified by the police.