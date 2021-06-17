Economic centers, fish market open for wholesale trade

All Special Economic Centers and Manning wholesale markets are open today (June 17) and tomorrow (June 18) for wholesale trade.

However, they are open only for mobile vendors to purchase stocks of vegetables and fruits.

Accordingly, the Manning Market and the Fish Market in Peliyagoda have been open for wholesale trade since this morning.

The wholesale price for 1 kg of vegetables at the Dambulla Economic Center today was as follows, as per Ada Derana correspondent.

Beans - Rs 220-250

Cabbage - Rs.100 -120

Pepper - Rs 150-200

Leeks - Rs 140-160

Winged beans (Dambala) - Rs150-160

Bitter gourd - Rs 280-300

Carrots - Rs 130-150

Pumpkin - Rs.35-45

Chilies - Rs 280 - 300

Cucumbers - Rs 45-60

Eggplant - Rs 110-140

Long Bean - Rs 150-160

Snake gourd - Rs 80-100

Ridge gourd (Watakolu) - Rs 120-140

Ela batu - Rs 200 - 220

Nokol (Kholrabi) - Rs 90 - 110