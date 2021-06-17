combank flash banner
Economic centers, fish market open for wholesale trade

Economic centers, fish market open for wholesale trade

June 17, 2021   11:13 am

All Special Economic Centers and Manning wholesale markets are open today (June 17) and tomorrow (June 18) for wholesale trade.

However, they are open only for mobile vendors to purchase stocks of vegetables and fruits.

Accordingly, the Manning Market and the Fish Market in Peliyagoda have been open for wholesale trade since this morning.

The wholesale price for 1 kg of vegetables at the Dambulla Economic Center today was as follows, as per Ada Derana correspondent.

Beans - Rs 220-250
Cabbage - Rs.100 -120
Pepper - Rs 150-200
Leeks - Rs 140-160
Winged beans (Dambala) - Rs150-160
Bitter gourd - Rs 280-300
Carrots - Rs 130-150
Pumpkin - Rs.35-45
Chilies - Rs 280 - 300
Cucumbers - Rs 45-60
Eggplant - Rs 110-140
Long Bean - Rs 150-160
Snake gourd - Rs 80-100
Ridge gourd (Watakolu) - Rs 120-140
Ela batu - Rs 200 - 220
Nokol (Kholrabi) - Rs 90 - 110

