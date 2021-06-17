Online sale of liquor gets red light from NOCPCO

National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has not granted approval for the sale of liquor online.

Head of NOCPCO, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed today (June 17).

The Ministry of Finance yesterday (June 16) gave approval to the recommendation made by the Department of Excise to allow the public to purchase liquor through online procedures.

However, this decision was met with objections from several parties including the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA).