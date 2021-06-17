FR petition filed against import of luxury vehicles for MPs

A fundamental rights petition has been filed at the Supreme Court seeking a ruling that the government’s decision to import 227 luxury vehicles for Members of Parliament violates the Constitution.

The petition was filed by former Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) Western Provincial Councilor Mahinda Jayasinghe.

Thirty-one persons including Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the staff of the Finance Ministry and its Secretary S. R. Attygalle, the Bank of Ceylon, Director General of Customs, Director General of Import and Export Control, and the Attorney General have been named respondents of the petition.

The petitioner states that the Cabinet has decided to import 227 luxury vehicles for Members of Parliament at a time when the Sri Lankan economy is in a severe recession due to the COVID epidemic.