Several suspects linked to drug racket run by Harak Kata arrested

Following an extensive long-running investigation carried out by Panadura Walana Anti-Corruption Unit, several individuals were arrested on Wednesday (June 16) in connection with a narcotics network, the Police said.

A 41-year-old woman linked to the racket was first taken into custody from Kalagedihena area in Thihariya along with 4 mobile phones and 13 ATM cards.

Subsequently, a man was arrested in the area of Hanwella on charge of maintaining bank accounts under the names of various persons who aided and abetted the racket. The investigators have seized 8 ATM cards and Rs. 720,000 in cash from the possession of the 50-year-old.

According to Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana, interrogations into the duo have led to the arrest of five other suspects engaged in drug dealing in the Southern Province. A 42-year-old man was taken into custody along with 190g of heroin at Wewahamadduma in Matara and a 27-year-old youth was nabbed at Matara Fort while in possession of 160g of heroin. Further, three others were apprehended in Weligama area along with 650g of heroin.

Reportedly, the said racket was operated by ill-famed criminal gang member and drug trafficker Nadun Chinthaka alias ‘Harak Kata’ who is currently in hiding in Dubai, UAE. He is wanted by the local law enforcement authorities over several criminal activities.

‘Harak Kata’ was also identified as the main suspect of the massive heroin consignment intercepted by Sri Lanka Navy on Sunday (June 13). Nearly 220 kilograms of heroin had been smuggled into the island via sea routes on a multi-day fishing trawler.