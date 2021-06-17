Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila has dismissed the contents of the no-confidence motion signed by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) against him over the recent hike in fuel prices as baseless.

Addressing a press conference earlier today (June 17), the energy minister said it was a childish move by the main Opposition.

Fuel prices can be increased upon receiving the nod from the finance minister, he explained, adding that the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers is not required for such move. “I must remind the Samagi Jana Balawegaya that I was appointed to the post of energy minister in August 2020, not in January 2020 as mentioned in their no-confidence motion. The parliamentarians who signed the motion have shown the country that they know nothing about the law,” Minister Gammanpila continued.

On Wednesday (June 16), several Members of Parliament representing the SJB signed a 10-point motion of no confidence against Energy Minister Udaya Gammanpila, citing the recent ‘arbitrary’ increase in fuel prices.

It alleged that the energy minister had proceeded to increase the fuel prices without the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers and thereby violated a pledge under the Constitution.