TNA delegation meets Indian High Commissioner for talks

A five-member Tamil National Alliance (TNA) delegation led by party leader MP R. Sampanthan called on the Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Mr. Gopal Baglay on Thursday (17).

The prescheduled meeting took place today at India House with the leader of Ilangai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) Maavai Senathirajah and TNA MPs Dharmalingam Sithadthan, Selvam Adaikkalanathan and M.A. Sumanthiran also present during the meeting.

The Indian High Commissioner was assisted by Deputy High Commissioner Mr Vinod K Jacob and Political Counsellor Mrs Banu Prakash, the High Commission said in a statement.

“The meeting saw discussions on development of the North and East of Sri Lanka and improving connectivity between the two countries in the post-Covid period.”

The High Commissioner stressed India’s longstanding commitment towards creating social infrastructure such as housing in Sri Lanka that enabled all Sri Lankans including the people from the Northern and Eastern Provinces to enjoy the fruits of peace.

He reiterated Indian support for rehabilitation and development in areas such as connectivity, health and education.

Various aspects of devolution and developmental aspirations of the people from the North and East were also discussed, the release said.

The TNA delegation apprised the High Commissioner on progress regarding Provincial Council elections which constitutes integral part of Sri Lankan polity and Constitution.

“High Commissioner reiterated India’s support for devolution within the framework of a united Sri Lanka on the basis of full implementation of the 13A which would be in line with Tamil aspirations for equality, justice, peace & reconciliation and would strengthen Sri Lanka.”