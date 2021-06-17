Covid-19: daily count climbs to 2,361 positive cases

The Ministry of Health reported that another 526 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, increasing the daily count in the country to 2,361.

All new cases reported so far today are associated with the ‘New Year’ Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the tally of coronavirus cases confirmed in Sri Lanka to 233,064.

Presently 35,256 positive patients are being treated for the virus while total recoveries has risen to 195,434.