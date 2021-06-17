combank flash banner
Covid-19: daily count climbs to 2,361 positive cases

Covid-19: daily count climbs to 2,361 positive cases

June 17, 2021   09:26 pm

The Ministry of Health reported that another 526 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, increasing the daily count in the country to 2,361. 

All new cases reported so far today are associated with the ‘New Year’ Covid-19 cluster. 

This brings the tally of coronavirus cases confirmed in Sri Lanka to 233,064.

Presently 35,256 positive patients are being treated for the virus while total recoveries has risen to 195,434.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories