Sri Lanka confirms 51 more Covid-19 deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed 51 more Covid-19 related deaths that occurred yesterday (16), according to the Government Information Department.

This pushes the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 2,425.

According to the data released by the department, the 51 deaths confirmed today includes 20 females and 31 males.

Meanwhile 14 are between 30-59 years while the other 37 are aged 60 and above.