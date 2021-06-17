Expect Sri Lanka to remain mindful of bilateral ties: India on port project

With Sri Lanka moving ahead with the China-backed Colombo Port City project, India on Thursday said it expects that the island nation will remain mindful of their ‘‘excellent bilateral cooperation’’, including for mutual security in the maritime domain.

Asked about the project at an online media briefing, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has been closely following the recent developments from its security perspective.

The country has also taken note of the concerns raised in Sri Lanka regarding several aspects of the framework for the Colombo Port City, he said.

‘‘We expect that Sri Lanka will remain mindful of our excellent bilateral cooperation, including for mutual security in our shared environment, which includes the maritime domain,’’ Bagchi said.

His remarks come weeks after the Sri Lankan Parliament approved the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill, with the government saying the Chinese-backed project would bring in investment and boost the island-nation’s economy.

On India-assisted projects in Sri Lanka, Bagchi said the country has a very extensive portfolio of partnership development projects in the island nation and it is in regular contact with the Sri Lankan authorities regarding their implementation.

Source: PTI

-Agencies