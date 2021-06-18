Police apprehend 1,390 more quarantine law violators

The police have arrested 1,390 more individuals on Thursday (June 17) for failing to adhere to health protocols and quarantine regulations while in public, DIG Ajith Rohana said in a statement.

According to the police spokesman, 172 of the arrests were made by the Kuliyapitiya Police, 133 by Matale Police and 121 by Kandy Police.

Thereby, the police have apprehended more than 38,311 people so far for flouting quarantine regulations. The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing its contents regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

In addition, 6,797 people have been subjected to inspection at checkpoints set up at 14 entry and exit points in the Western Province. However, 108 of them have been admonished and sent back for attempting to cross provincial borders in violation of the current travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police is planning to carry out a special operation during this weekend by implementing mobile patrols, roadblocks and motorcycle patrols, DIG Rohana added.

Further, drone operations are expected to be conducted in Colombo and suburban areas to identify individuals who flout quarantine rules and regulations.