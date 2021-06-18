Posts of several UNP local govt. members including 3 UC chairmen vacated

Gazette notifications have been published announcing that 59 local government members have vacated their posts as they have ceased to be members of the United National Party (UNP).

The declarations were issued by the returning officers of relevant Pradeshiya Sabha, urban councils and municipal councils.

These local government members who represented the UNP were elected to their posts in the 2018 Provincial Council elections, however, they had later endorsed the current main Opposition, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Thereby, the UNP had decided to suspend the party membership of these members. The ousted party members had petitioned against the move, however, the court refused to issue an injunction order against the UNP’s decision.

Among the party members dismissed from the UNP are the chairmen of Nawalapitiya, Tangalle and Weligama urban councils, according to the Gazette Extraordinary.

