Latest update on islandwide travel restrictions

A decision has been taken to lift the islandwide travel restrictions currently in effect at 4.00 a.m. on Monday (June 21), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

However, the travel restrictions will be re-imposed at 10.00 p.m. on June 23 (Wednesday) and continue until 4.00 a.m. on June 25 (Friday).

He said that the restrictions on travel between provinces will remain in effect during the period when travel restrictions are eased.

Meanwhile public gatherings, meetings and any events will also be prohibited during that period.

The Army Commander said that shops will be allowed to open under strict health guidelines.