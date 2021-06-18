India denies claims on attacking Sri Lankan fishermen

India has refuted the media reports on the alleged assault on a group of Sri Lankan fishermen by the Indian Navy.

In a statement published today (June 18), the High Commission of India in Colombo stressed that the media reports on the purported incident are “blatantly false.”

“We deny any such incident having taken place. The Indian Navy is a highly disciplined and professional force which discharges its responsibilities in an impeccable manner,” the statement read.

The High Commission further noted that India is firmly committed to addressing all fishermen-related issues between India and Sri Lanka in a humanitarian manner through established bilateral mechanisms and understandings.

A group of 13 local fishermen on Thursday (June 17) claimed that they were physically attacked by the Indian Navy on international waters.

According to the fishermen, who ventured into the sea on May 07 on two multi-day trawlers, the Indian naval personnel had assaulted them for several hours on June 04 demanding narcotics in their possession.

The two vessels carrying the fishermen in question reached the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour on Thursday evening.