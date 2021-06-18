Daya Ratnayake to replace retiring Anusha Palpita?

The Secretary to the Ministry of Industries Anusha Palpita has reportedly written to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa requesting for a premature retirement.

The Senior Sri Lanka Administrative Officer had previously served as Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) as well as the Additional Secretary to Ministry of Home Affairs.

General (Retd) Daya Ratnayake, who has been serving as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA), is to be appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Industries, filling that vacant position.

Meanwhile it has also been reported that Mr. Nihal Keppetipola, who is considered a veteran of the relevant field, is tipped to be appointed as the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA).

Keppetipola is the former the Chairman of the Ceylon Fishery Harbours Corporation (CFHC) and Managing Director at Sri Lanka Ports Authority.