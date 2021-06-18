Govt. to offer Rs. 10,000 per hectare for farmers producing organic fertilizer

Ministry of Agriculture says the government will offer Rs.10,000 per hectare to each farmer who produces organic fertilizer.

The decision was reached at a meeting held at the Agriculture Ministry regarding the production and supply of organic fertilizer required for the upcoming Maha Season.

During the discussion, it was revealed that 500kg of organic fertilizer, 5kg of ammonium nutrient, 35kg of potassium and 10 litres of biofertilizer have been recommended per hectare.

The agriculture ministry said the government intends to fulfil the national requirement by coordinating all relevant institutions for the production of organic fertilizer in 1.6 million hectares as per the said recommendation.

Further, the quantity of organic fertilizer that can be produced by the beginning of September for the upcoming Maha season was also discussed at length.

The agriculture ministry says necessary measures have been taken to purchase quality organic fertilizer produced by various individuals and institutions, through the state sector fertilizer companies.

The meeting, chaired by Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage, was attended by State Minister Mohan de Silva, several ministerial secretaries, chairpersons and directors-general of public institutions and representatives of Sri Lanka Army as well as the Civil Security Force.