Decisions taken at special Covid-19 committee meeting

The President’s Media Division has announced the decisions taken by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at a meeting with the Special COVID-19 Committee at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (June 18).

It has been decided to relax travel restrictions from 4 am on the 21st of June. However, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed the officials not to relax the inter-provincial travel restrictions.

Travel restrictions will be re-imposed and continue from 10 pm on June 23rd to 4 am on June 25th.

The restrictions imposed on public gatherings will continue as before. In addition, the heads of institutions in both public and private sectors should ensure that the respective entities are maintained under a minimum number of employees.

The President also emphasized the need for all trade and economic operations to be carried out with the participation of a minimum number of people.

Many complaints have been received with regard to delays in conducting last rites of non-COVID-19-related deaths as a result of subjecting them to PCR tests. The President has instructed to give approval to conduct the last rites of those passed away from non-COVID-19-related causes within 24 hours, taking into account the economic and severe hardships faced by the families of the deceased.

Though it was decided to lift travel restrictions on June 14, steps were taken to extend the restrictions until June 21 based on the data received that 101 deaths were reported on June 11. The President then extensively elaborated on the data obtained by the Health sector and the Intelligence Unit following a thorough investigation conducted into the causes of deaths.

It was also revealed that some of the deaths occurred during the four-month period from February 06 to June 11, and death certificates had also been issued. Information on certain deaths was found to have been mentioned twice.

The President said that it was revealed following an in-depth investigation that the death toll occurred on June 11 was not 101 but only 15. The President emphasized that accuracy and timeliness in the provision of data is essential for making the right decisions.

Over 4 million vaccines have been imported so far. Dr. Prasanna Gunasena, Chairman of the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC), said that at least another 4 million vaccines are expected in July and accordingly, a higher percentage of people can be vaccinated.

Ministers Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Gamini Lokuge, Bandula Gunawardana, Keheliya Rambukwella, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Prasanna Ranatunga, Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Ramesh Pathirana, Namal Rajapaksa, State Ministers Sudarshini Fernandopulle, Channa Jayasumana, MP Madhura Withanage, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Health Secretary Major General (Retired) Specialist Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Commanders of the three Armed Forces and the Heads of the Health Sector were also present at the meeting.

-PMD