COVID: 1,560 new cases and 1,825 more recoveries reported

June 18, 2021   06:38 pm

The Ministry of Health says 1,560 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (June 18).

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster. 

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 234,624.

As per statistics, 34,940 virus-infected people are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count moved up to 197,259 today as 1,825 patients who were under medical care for novel coronavirus returned to health.

According to official data, the COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,425.

