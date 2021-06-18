Sri Lanka records 55 new COVID-related fatalities

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed 55 more COVID-19 related fatalities, according to the Government Information Department.

The new development brings the official death toll from the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka to 2,480.

Reportedly, the victims - 23 females and 32 males - have succumbed to the virus infection on Thursday (June 17).

As per the statistics released by the department, 13 are between 30-59 years and the rest of the victims are aged 60 years and above.