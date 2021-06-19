combank flash banner
Few showers expected in four provinces today

June 19, 2021   07:58 am

A few showers will occur in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said today.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The wind speed can be increased up to 50 kmph at times in these areas.


Sea areas:

Showers may occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly or westerly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Kankesanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Puttalam to Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

