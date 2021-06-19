combank flash banner
1,281 more people arrested over quarantine law violations

June 19, 2021   08:54 am

The police have arrested 1,281 more people on Friday (June 18) for failing to follow health protocols and quarantine regulations while in public, DIG Ajith Rohana stated in a statement.

According to the police spokesman, 110 of the arrests were made in the Kuliyapitiya Division, 112 in Kandy Division and 136 in Matale Division.

Thereby, the police have apprehended more than 39,592 suspects to date in connection with the aforesaid offences since October last year. The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing its contents regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

DIG Rohana said the police have claimed charges against 38,000 quarantine law flouters so far, the remaining plaints will be filed once the courts resume operations.

Warning the public against holding parties and other public gatherings, the police spokesman noted that a special police has been deployed to monitor the situation at territorial level.

