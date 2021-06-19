CAA removes maximum retail price imposed on coconuts

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has decided to remove the maximum retail price (MRP) imposed on coconuts based on the circumference.

This was announced in a Gazette Extraordinary issued by CAA Chairman, Major General (Rtd.) Shantha Dissanayake on Friday (June 18).

A maximum retail price on coconuts was announced via a gazette notification the CAA had published on September 25, 2020.

Accordingly, the MRP for coconuts with circumference over 13 inches was revised to Rs. 70 per nut while the prices for coconuts with circumference between 12-13 inches and below 12 inches were amended to Rs. 65 and Rs. 60 per nut, respectively.

However, the CAA’s latest communiqué has rescinded the Order No. 69 published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2194/73 last year.

