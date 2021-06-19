Special gazette issued declaring postal services as essential

The government on Friday (June 18) declared the services rendered by the Postal Department as essential services.

This was announced in a Gazette Extraordinary published by the Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera on the directives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The gazette notification says that the postal service has been identified as essential services for the conduct of ordinary public life, taking into account the possibility of any hindrances or disruptions in the provision of such services, as well as the facts mentioned in the guidelines issued by the Director General of Health Services on COVID-19 prevention.

Thereby, acceptance and delivery of local and foreign letters, printed materials and parcels, provisions of postal related information, registered letters cash on delivery (COD), local and foreign Express Mail Service (speed post/EMS), special services of delivery of pharmaceuticals and money transactions and all other activities relating to the postal services in operation under the Postal Department have now been declared as essential services.