Police officer arrested on drug charges interdicted

The police officer who was taken into custody while in possession of 50kg of heroin has been interdicted, the Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

On Friday (June 18), the Organized Crimes Prevention Division had arrested three suspects who were transporting total of 52 kilograms of heroin in Hikkaduwa area. Further, investigators seized 2 vehicles used by the suspects.

The arrests were made during a special police operation carried out in the southern parts of the country, especially in Ahangama, Hikkaduwa and Baddegama areas.

One of them was identified as a sub-inspector attached to the Kalutara South police, the police spokesman said.

Earlier today, the police spokesman said the law enforcement authorities intend to obtain a 7-day detention order on the suspects in terms of the Poisons, Opium, and Dangerous Drugs Ordinance.