COVID: 1,420 new positive cases confirmed

The Ministry of Health says 1,420 more persons were tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (June 19).

All new cases have been associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 236,833.

As per statistics, 34,960 virus-infected people are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the recoveries count moved up to 199,393 today as 2,134 patients who were under medical care for novel coronavirus returned to health. According to official data, the COVID-19 death toll now stands at 2,480.