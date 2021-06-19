Concerns raised over syndrome linked to COVID-19 seen in children

Medical officers have cautioned parents to remain alert regarding a syndrome linked to COVID-19 that has been observed among children.

This complication – known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) – emerges in kids 2-6 weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus, Consultant Paediatric Intensivist at Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, Dr. Nalin Kithulwatte said speaking in this regard.

The severity of it is that the children can be exposed to this syndrome unknowingly, he pointed out.

According to Dr. Kithulwatte, six cases of this syndrome have been identified among children between the age of 8-15 years and they are currently under intensive care.

Children suffering from this syndrome may display fever, severe body aches, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea at first and later develop redness in eyes or skin rashes. He warned that it can also cause low blood pressure and ultimately lead to heart failure.

This syndrome was first witnessed in the United Kingdom in April last year and related cases were also reported from elsewhere, Dr. Kithulwatte said, urging the parents to remain alert and seek medical care if the aforementioned symptoms are seen in children.