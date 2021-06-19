combank flash banner
PLC
Concerns raised over syndrome linked to COVID-19 seen in children

Concerns raised over syndrome linked to COVID-19 seen in children

June 19, 2021   07:47 pm

Medical officers have cautioned parents to remain alert regarding a syndrome linked to COVID-19 that has been observed among children.

This complication – known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) – emerges in kids 2-6 weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus, Consultant Paediatric Intensivist at Lady Ridgeway Hospital for Children, Dr. Nalin Kithulwatte said speaking in this regard.

The severity of it is that the children can be exposed to this syndrome unknowingly, he pointed out.

According to Dr. Kithulwatte, six cases of this syndrome have been identified among children between the age of 8-15 years and they are currently under intensive care.

Children suffering from this syndrome may display fever, severe body aches, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea at first and later develop redness in eyes or skin rashes. He warned that it can also cause low blood pressure and ultimately lead to heart failure.

This syndrome was first witnessed in the United Kingdom in April last year and related cases were also reported from elsewhere, Dr. Kithulwatte said, urging the parents to remain alert and seek medical care if the aforementioned symptoms are seen in children.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories