Detention order issued on cop arrested over drug charges

A detention order has been issued on the Sub Inspector of the Kalutara South Police who was arrested for transporting heroin.

When he was produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court today (June 10), the suspect who was in possession of 50kg of heroin was ordered to be detained for further questioning.

On Friday (June 18), the Organized Crimes Prevention Division had arrested three suspects who were transporting a total of 52 kilograms of heroin in the Hikkaduwa area. Further, investigators seized 2 vehicles used by the suspects.

The arrests were made during a special police operation carried out in the southern parts of the country, especially in the Ahangama, Hikkaduwa, and Baddegama areas.

One of them was identified as a sub-inspector attached to the Kalutara South police and was subsequently interdicted.