combank flash banner
PLC
Sri Lanka confirms 54 new COVID deaths

Sri Lanka confirms 54 new COVID deaths

June 19, 2021   08:41 pm

Sri Lanka has registered 54 more victims of COVID-19, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed today.

The latest fatalities have moved the death toll from the virus infection to 2,534, according to Government Information Department’s data.

Reportedly, the victims have succumbed to the virus infection on Friday (June 18).

As per official data, 43 victims were aged 60 years and above and 02 were aged between 30-59 years with 02 aged below 30 years.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories