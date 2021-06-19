17,026 arrested over drug charges within first six months of 2021 - Police

A total of 17,026 individuals have been arrested over drug trafficking charges during the first 06 months of 2021, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Reportedly, nearly 408 kilograms of heroin were seized during the raids since January 01, 2021.

In addition, 298 kilograms of Ice (Methamphetamine) and 2,166 kilograms of cannabis have been seized during that period.

The Police Spokesman said that 13 persons charged with drug-related offenses are currently abroad.

Further, another 24 have been issued red notices on them, the DIG said.