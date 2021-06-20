More arrested over flouting quarantine laws

The police have arrested 1,082 more individuals on Saturday (June 19) for failing to adhere to health protocols and quarantine regulations while in public, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana says.

They have been taken into custody for failing to wear face masks in public, not maintaining social distancing, and flouting quarantine regulations.

The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing the law regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

Thereby, the police have made nearly 40,674 arrests so far with regard to violation of quarantine laws since last October.