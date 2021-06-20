combank flash banner
PLC
More arrested over flouting quarantine laws

More arrested over flouting quarantine laws

June 20, 2021   09:05 am

The police have arrested 1,082 more individuals on Saturday (June 19) for failing to adhere to health protocols and quarantine regulations while in public, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana says.

They have been taken into custody for failing to wear face masks in public, not maintaining social distancing, and flouting quarantine regulations.

The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing the law regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

Thereby, the police have made nearly 40,674 arrests so far with regard to violation of quarantine laws since last October.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories