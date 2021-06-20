Monk in elders home clubbed to death

A monk residing in an elders’ home in Pamunugama, Uswetakeiyawa has been assaulted to death, the Police said.

Police Media Spokespersons Senior DIG Ajith Rohana said that the elders’ home in question operates especially for elders who suffer from various mental illnesses.

Reportedly, the murder suspect is a 73-year-old male from Ja-Ela who also ailed from mental illnesses.

During an incident that occurred last morning (June 19), the suspect had assaulted the Buddhist monk named Aluthwala Sumanarathana Thero with a club.

The suspect involved in the murder has been arrested and Pamunugama Police are conducting investigations into the matter.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain whether the relevant criteria have been followed in maintaining such a nursing home and whether the registration has been obtained for it.