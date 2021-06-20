No record that animals transmit COVID-19 to humans - Veterinarians Association

The Sri Lanka Veterinarians’ Association says there is no truth in claims that the virus is transmitted through animals.

With the reports of a lion at the Dehiwala Zoological Garden being infected with COVID-19, various rumors circulated that COVID-19 could be transmitted from animals.

However, the Chairman of Sri Lanka Veterinarians’ Association Dr. Urandika Gunawardena said that according to the research conducted on the matter, the COVID-19 virus has not been identified to be transmitted from animals to humans.

He said, “PCR tests on the matter are currently being conducted under the supervision of Professor Dilan Satharasinghe of the Department of Molecular and Biochemistry, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

However, the message to the public is that there is no record in the world that this virus can be transmitted to humans by pets living in their homes. But investigations are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Dilan A. Satharasinghe of Peradeniya University said that if a person shows symptoms of any illness, they should keep away from their pets in order not to infect them.

He mentioned this speaking on the infected lion at the zoo. He said that investigations are being carried out on the infected lion’s mate and the three cubs.