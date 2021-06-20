Dead whale with burn injuries washes ashore in Mannar

The body of a dead whale with burn injuries has washed ashore on the Musali Karadikuli beach in Mannar yesterday (June 19).

Fishermen in the area said that a carcass of a whale about 12 feet long had been washed ashore.

On previous occasions, several bodies of dead turtles had turned up in the beaches of Silawathura, Musali, Vankalai, and Arippu.

Fishermen suspect that the animals may have died due to the impact of the ‘X-Press Pearl’ vessel that caught fire near the Colombo harbor.