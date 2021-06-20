SLMA writes to President calling for uninterrupted travel restrictions

The Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) urges the President to continue the current travel restrictions without interruptions.

They mentioned this in response to the government’s recent decision to relax the island-wide travel restrictions for two days from June 21.

The SLMA says that it foresees that the release of the current lockdown even for a few days will lead to the uncontrolled free movement of people and thereby leading to an ‘alarming ‘ increase in transmission.