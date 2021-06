Twenty-four GN divisions in 12 districts isolated from tomorrow

Twenty-four Grama Niladari Divisions in twelve districts will be isolated from 4.00 am tomorrow (June 21), the Head of National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Army Commander Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly, the following areas will be under isolation until further notice:

Colombo District

Dematagoda police area:

-Aramaya Pedesa

- 66 Watta



Gampaha District

Biyagama police area:

- Yatihena Grama Niladhari Division

Meegahawatta police area:

-Siyambalapewatta Grama Niladhari Division

Kiribathgoda police area:

- Nahena Grama Niladhari Division



Ampara District

Samanthurai police area:

New Walathapitiya village



Batticaloa District

Eravur police area:

- Eravur Grama Niladhari Division

Valachchenai police area:

- Meeravodi East

- Meeravodi West

- Manchakolai Baduriya Grama Niladhari Division



Ratnapura District

Kolonna police area:

- Dapane Grama Niladhari Division

Ratnapura police area:

- Kelandagala Grama Niladhari Division

- Mulle Kanda Watta

- Kottala Grama Niladhari Division



Kalutara District

Kalutara North police area:

- Mahawaskaduwa South

Kalutara South police area:

- Mineritenna Tsunami Village



Jaffna District

Manipay police area:

-Sawatkaddu Grama Niladhari Division



Matale District

Mahawela police area:

- Demada Oya

- Nikagolla

- Nikagolla North Grama Niladhari Division

Laggala police area:

- Kivulawadiya

- Guruwela Grama Niladhari Division



Puttalam District

Madampe police area:

- Marakkalagama Grama Niladhari Division



Nuwara Eliya District

Ginigathhena police area:

- Kadawala Watta area in the Carolina Estate



Galle District

Induruwa police area:

- Bolthuduvagama in Gonagala Grama Niladhari Division



Matara District

Weligama police area:

- Pelana South Grama Niladhari Division