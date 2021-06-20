New guidelines to be followed after ease of travel restrictions

The Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena has issued health guidelines to be followed after travel restrictions are relaxed tomorrow (June 21).

Social distancing must be maintained at all times as well as the practice of proper hygiene such as washing hands and wearing a face mask properly.

Further, only TWO persons from one family will be permitted to leave the house while the travel restrictions are lifted.

The inter-provincial travel bans will continue to be in place, even during the travel restriction relaxations.

The following are the restrictions that will be relaxed in general for all provinces and certain restrictions that will be imposed specifically on the Western Province.