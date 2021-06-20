Sri Lanka records 47 new COVID-related deaths

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed 47 more COVID-19 related deaths that have occurred yesterday (June 19).

This pushes the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 2,581.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new fatalities confirmed today includes 20 females and 27 males.

One of them is aged below 30 years, six are between 30-59 years and the remaining 40 are are aged 60 years and above.