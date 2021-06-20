combank flash banner
PLC
Sri Lanka records 47 new COVID-related deaths

Sri Lanka records 47 new COVID-related deaths

June 20, 2021   07:59 pm

The Director General of Health Services has confirmed 47 more COVID-19 related deaths that have occurred yesterday (June 19).

This pushes the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 2,581.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new fatalities confirmed today includes 20 females and 27 males.

One of them is aged below 30 years, six are between 30-59 years and the remaining 40 are are aged 60 years and above.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories