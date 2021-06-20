Coronavirus: 2,008 new infections confirmed within the day

Daily COVID-19 cases count hit 2,008 on Sunday (June 20) as 455 more people were tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka.

Earlier this evening, the Department of Government Information confirmed 1,553 new cases associated with the New Year Cluster.

The new development brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 239,669.

As many as 201,389 recoveries and 2,581 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

According to official data, more than 35,000 active cases are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.