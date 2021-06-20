combank flash banner
Excise Dept. notice on reopening of wine stores

June 20, 2021   10:49 pm

Only licensed liquor outlets will be allowed to remain open from tomorrow (June 21), says the Department of Excise.

Thereby, stores with retail license (F.L 4) and beer, ale, stout & wine license for retail sale (F.L 22A) are given permission to operate when travel restrictions are lifted tomorrow morning.

However, selling liquor at hotels, guest houses, rest houses, restaurants and clubs with licenses will not be permitted, a spokesperson of the Excise Department said speaking in this regard.

