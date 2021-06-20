combank flash banner
Several parliamentary committees to meet tomorrow

June 20, 2021   11:06 pm

The Committee on Parliamentary Business, chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, is scheduled to convene at 9.30 am tomorrow (June 21) at the Parliament Complex to decide on the Business of the House for the coming week.

Further, next week’s parliamentary sitting has been scheduled to begin at 10.00 am on Tuesday (June 22).

In addition, the Committee on Public Finance will meet under the chairmanship of MP Anura Priyadarshana Yapa at 11.30 am tomorrow, Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake stated.

He added that the Parliamentary Select Committee on Election law reforms, chaired by Leader of the House, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, is set to convene at 2.30 pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the House noted that the public is allowed to submit proposals pertaining to the election law reforms until June 19.

