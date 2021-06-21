Talawakelle-Lindula UC chairman arrested over function at banquet hall

The Chairman of the Talawakelle-Lindula Urban Council and six others have been arrested for holding a function at a hall in Talawakelle yesterday (21), in violation of quarantine laws.

Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that 844 suspects have been arrested by Sri Lanka Police within the last 24 hours for violating quarantine laws such as face masks and social distancing in public.

This brings the total number of arrests made by police since October 30, 2020 for the same offences to 41,580.

In addition to that seven persons have been arrested by Talawakelle Police for the violation of quarantine rules and regulations by conducting a function at a banquet hall situated in the Talawakelle town.

The Chairman of the Talawakelle-Lindula Urban Council is also among the suspects arrested over the incident, he said.

Meanwhile the spokesman said that special police teams have been deployed to monitor the situation and emphasized that everyone should follow the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the DG of Health Services yesterday, despite the lifting of travel restrictions.

The said guidelines will be in operation from June 21 to July 05, 2021.