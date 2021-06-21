Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 52 million seized in Northern seas

Sri Lanka Navy has seized about 174kg and 50g of Kerala cannabis and 05 kg of dried turmeric along with a dinghy and 02 suspects, during a special operation conducted in seas off Thondamanaru, Jaffna.

The Navy said it has increased patrols in island waters to curb wide-ranging illegal acts including the smuggling of drugs by sea routes.

Accordingly, the Northern Naval Command carried out this special operation by deploying the Inshore Patrol Craft P 177 and Z 196 and Z 215 crafts of Special Boat Squadron, which intercepted a suspicious dinghy approaching landward.

The dinghy had been loaded with about 174kg and 50g of Kerala cannabis in 05 packages and about 05kg of dried turmeric and the items were taken into naval custody together with the dinghy and 02 suspects aboard.

Meanwhile, the street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be around Rs. 52 million.

The accused held in this operation were identified as residents of Point Pedro and Mullaittivu, from 28 to 34 years of age.

The suspects along with the stock of Kerala cannabis, Turmeric and the dinghy will be handed over to the Kankesanthurai Police for onward legal action, the navy said.