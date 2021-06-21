Four including Chinese man arrested with fake credit cards

Four suspects including a Chinese national have been arrested by Mount Lavinia Police in connection with a counterfeit credit cards racket.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that a complaint had been made by an online customer service center with Mount Lavinia Police Station regarding the use of fake credit cards.

Accordingly, the Mount Lavinia Police had initiated instigations and arrested four suspects, including three locals and one Chinese national.

The Sri Lankan suspects have been identified as residents of Kandy, Mount Lavinia and Warakapola areas.

Following a search carried out by police at the place where the suspects were residing, a laptop and total of 30 fake credit cards have been recovered.

In addition to that certain materials that had been used by the suspects to make fake credit cards have also been recovered by the police, the spokesman said.

The arrested suspects are to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate today while further investigations are underway by Mount Lavinia Police.